© Provided by Agencia .

Beijing, June 26 . .- The National Health Commission of China reported today that the Asian country detected 13 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus on Thursday, of which 11 were registered in Beijing, where in the last weeks there has been a regrowth.

The 11 contagions from the capital occurred by local transmission, while the remaining 2 were part of the so-called « imported » cases, diagnosed to travelers from abroad, and were detected in the eastern city of Shanghai.

The 13 total cases represent a decrease of 6 cases compared to those detected on Wednesday (19) and one more than those registered on Tuesday (12).

In addition, the health authorities detailed that, until last local midnight (4:00 pm GMT on Thursday), 6 patients have been discharged, while 7 patients have been removed from the state of gravity.

Thus, the total number of active infected in China is 389, 8 of which are serious.

The source did not announce new deaths from COVID-19, so the figure remained at 4,634, among the 83,462 infected people officially diagnosed in China since the start of the pandemic, and of whom 78,449 successfully overcame the disease and were given discharge.

To date, 760,818 close contacts with the infected have been medically monitored, of which 8,044 are still under observation, and of these 10 would be suspected cases of being infected with the virus.

As for the asymptomatic infected, China registered 5 new cases in this latest report, which leaves the total number of people in these circumstances under observation at 97.

.