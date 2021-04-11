China acknowledges that the efficacy of its coronavirus vaccines is low

The director of the China Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Gao Fu, said on Saturday that he is exploring options for improve the effectiveness of vaccines against Covid-19.

Gao Fu has said that two routes are being investigated “to solve the problem of the low efficacy of some vaccines,” according to The China Morning Post.

Among these is to adjust the interval between the application of doses or even increase the number of doses and another option is mix vaccines that use different technologies.

New coronavirus data balance

The Ministry of Health of China has reported this Sunday of 32 new cases of coronaviruses registered in the last day, none of them of local transmission.

There are 10 cases in people who have presented symptoms, three of which have been detected in Guangxi, while another two have been confirmed in Shanghai, and one in Beijing, Tianjin, Shanxi, Guangdong and Sichuan.

On the other hand, 22 infected asymptomatic, according to the health authorities of the Asian country, and seven people were discharged.

Thus, the imported positives recorded in China are 5,421 since the pandemic began, 5,219 of them who have already been discharged, while 202 are currently hospitalized and no deaths have been regretted.

In total, the country accumulates 90,410 cases, with 286 patients in treatment, three in serious condition, while the figure of 4,636 deaths is maintained and discharges rise to 85,488.

For its part, Hong Kong has reported 11,568 confirmed positives since the pandemic broke out, which has also left 207 deaths.