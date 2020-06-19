China has formally accused two Canadians detained since 2018 of espionage, a decision that will further deteriorate relations between Beijing and Ottawa, for whom the case is seen as retaliation for the arrest of a Huawei leader at the urging of Washington.

Former former diplomat Michael Kovrig, formerly deployed to Beijing, and consultant and businessman Michael Spavor, a North Korean specialist, were arrested in December 2018 and have been in jail since.

Her arrest took place a few days after she had been arrested in Canada, at the request of the American justice, Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of the Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei.

Meng, the daughter of the founder of Huawei, is accused by the United States of having evaded US sanctions against Iran. His arrest, in late 2018, led to an unprecedented diplomatic crisis between Ottawa and Beijing.

On Friday, the prosecution announced in two separate statements the formal charges against the two Canadians.

Michael Kovrig is « suspected of having collected state and information secrets » from abroad.

For his part, Michael Spavor is « suspected of having disclosed state secrets. »

These accusations can carry severe penalties.

Beijing has never explicitly mentioned that there is a relationship between the arrest of the two Canadians and that of Meng Wanzhou.

But on several occasions, the communist regime hinted that the release of the Huawei manager was an indispensable condition for relations with Ottawa to improve.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said last month that China « does not understand » the independence of the Canadian judicial system by reiterating its pressure against the government to obtain the release of Meng Wanzhou.

