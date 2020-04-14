The Spanish then added his victory number 31 and equaled Mansell in wins

Second time he managed to prevail in Shanghai

On this day, seven years ago, Fernando Alonso celebrated what would be his penultimate victory in Formula 1. It was at the 2013 Chinese Grand Prix. It was his second victory in Shanghai and he, the only Ferrari on the podium.

The 2013 season had not started as well as Fernando Alonso would have wanted. Australia’s victory went to Kimi Räikkönen; in Malaysia Sebastian Vettel won and when they arrived in China, the Spaniard was waiting for his opportunity. Fernando started in third position, after Räikkönen and with Lewis Hamilton on the Pole. The Spanish assured, before the race, that the podium was a realistic option; the improvements with which Ferrari went to China made him think this way and that was it.

The Ferraris started the race on the right foot and they both beat Räikkönen’s Lotus in the start. On the fifth lap they also overtook Hamilton. From there, Alonso brilliantly managed the race and became, along with Hamilton, the only double winner in Shanghai. In addition, he equaled the 31 victories achieved by Nigel Mansell, the 1992 F1 world champion.

Today is 7 years since the victory of @alo_oficial at the 2013 Chinese GP! pic.twitter.com/XGjNX5nfdA – FA Museum and Circuit (@CircuitoMuseoFA) April 14, 2020

It was a victory celebrated in style, as they recall from the account of the pilot’s museum, and applauded by the Ferrari dome, who did not know then that that year the Asturian would only win once more, in Spain, before leaving the team in search of a new direction. Alonso’s penultimate victory so far in F1 and also his penultimate with Ferrari. That year would be the fourth title for German Sebastian Vettel.

Alonso is the sixth driver with the most F1 wins. Only Ayrton Senna, with 41; Alain Prost, with 51; Sebastian Vettel, with 53; Lewis Hamilto, with 84, and Michael Schumacher, with 91.

