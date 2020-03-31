BEIJING (AP) – Nineteen people died while fighting a forest fire in southwest China, and authorities sent hundreds of reinforcements to quell the flames and evacuate people living nearby, state officials and media reported Tuesday.

The area of ​​Sichuan province affected by the flames is sparsely populated, but there was no estimate of the number of people being evacuated. State media indicated that the fire threatens villages, a school and a chemical plant, among other places.

It is unknown when the deaths occurred. According to a Xichang city official quoted in the reports, the fire started on a farm on Monday afternoon and quickly spread to nearby mountains due to strong winds. One of the deceased was a guide and the rest were firefighters, he explained.

Evacuation of the area has begun and more than 300 professional and 700 military firefighters have been dispatched there to help. According to the Xinhua News Agency, another 885 firefighters from other Sichuan cities moved to Xichang, as well as 142 fire trucks, six remote water supply systems, and firefighting equipment. The progress of the flames will be monitored with drones, he added.

In addition to fighting fire and evicting residents, these forces must protect key industrial infrastructure.

Almost a year ago, a forest fire in the mountains of the area left 30 dead, 27 of them firefighters.