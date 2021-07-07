Chime, or the risk of neobanks

Chances are you’ve never heard of Chime before, or it might make you think of Amazon Chime, Amazon’s online meeting service. But no, it has nothing to do with video conferencing and virtual meeting rooms. Chime is a neobank, one of those financial entities born when the Internet had already crept into our lives, and that take advantage of the thousand and one advantages offered by an exclusively digital model, in contrast to traditional banking, in which digital transformation is taking place little by little, and they still depend on physical offices for many purposes.

Neobanks are part of the fintech ecosystem, a new paradigm that already in 2013 was pointed out that it would sweep the traditional entities out of the market in a period of between five and ten years. Obviously it was too bold a prediction, but there is no doubt that this sector has grown like foam in recent years, and that the financial sector has had to undergo a profound remodeling of its operations and services to adapt to this new model.

One of the advantages that some fintechs have benefited from over traditional companies is the lack of specific regulations. Thus, we have been able to see the birth of many companies that operate internationally, without having to adjust their operations to each specific jurisdiction. This, in some cases, is an advantage, since there is no doubt that some regulatory frameworks seem excessive, but in other cases, and thanks to this legal limbo, they can circumvent regulations and guarantees specifically designed to protect the rights of their users.

Before continuing, yes, I want to clarify that this is not a criticism of neobanks or fintech, not at all. Very serious, responsible and competitive companies have emerged in this sector, and also their simple existence has pushed many traditional companies to renew themselves. The problem is that, and as we have seen previously in entities related to cryptocurrencies, sometimes it seems that systems fail more frequently than in traditional entities, and that is what seems to be happening with Chime.

As we can read in Propublica, Chime, a fintech that offers banking services, has been closing user accounts, in some cases without returning the money they had in them, and with allegations to generic measures against fraudulent deposits. The problem is that, indeed, many criminals try to use these services to operate with their money, of illicit origin, but a lax policy regarding the security of their clients can give, and in fact is doing, many problems to their clients. legitimate customers.

As we can read in that publication, Chime is generating an unusually high rate of complaints and claims in entities such as the Consumer Financial Protection Office, in which it accumulates 920 claims, or the 4,439 it maintains in the Better Business Bureau. Amounts that surprise, especially when verifying that other entities, with a much higher volume of clients, have lower figures.

The problem with Chime is that, as I have indicated before, it is not a bank, and the same company states this on its website … in which, on the other hand, it is advertised as a bank:

And in case you are wondering, the small text, that is, the one that indicates that Chime is not a bank, It is not displayed there at the wish of those responsible, but as a result of a violation of California state regulations, United States, the result of an investigation in which it was determined that Chime had described itself as a bank without being one, leading to consumer confusion. And why identify as a bank, instead of as a Fintech? Because for many users the concept of a bank is safer than that of Fintech … due to the regulations I was talking about at the beginning.

It is true, as you can read in that message on its website, that for banking services it relies on two banks that are regulated as such, and that therefore should offer the same guarantees in all cases. The problem is that Chime adds an intermediate layer between bank and user, and it is precisely this layer that we can consider, in the legal sphere, a kind of no man’s land, which can lead to arbitrary account closings such as those suffered by some of your clients.

It is urgent, without a doubt, to establish regulatory frameworks to ensure the safety of fintech users, because every day it is more evident that the future of money is digital. Even the most traditional and traditional banks have had to give their arm to twist and offer online banking services. However, problems like the ones that some Chime users are experiencing can derail the good work that many other fintechs have done, thus weighing down a revolution in which, with things done well, we all have a lot to gain.