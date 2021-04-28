Chimaev asks to see “who is the real gangster, if Nick is not afraid”

Welterweight Khamzat Chimaev explained why he wants to be the one in charge of welcoming Nick Diaz back to the Octagon.

Nick Diaz was in attendance this past weekend at UFC 261 and apparently spoke to UFC President Dana White about making a comeback. On Monday night it was reported in different media that the UFC had offered Diaz a fight against Khamzat Chimaev.

In a recent interview, Chimaev confirmed that he was in talks with the UFC to make the fight with Diaz. Additionally, he explained why he wants the UFC to schedule the fight for him.

“He is a legend. Everyone knows him in the world, in the world of MMA. He is good. These guys are good, they pretend to be gangsters. It will be a good fight if he wants to fight me. I don’t know, maybe he’s scared. “

Diaz hasn’t fought since 2015, many fans believe coming off a long hiatus to fight someone like Chimaev could be a bad idea. However, with Khamzat emerging from the ravages of COVID-19, the Chechen believes it would be a fair fight. He also believes the UFC would make a lot of money if they schedule their match against Diaz.

“I was away for how many months? He was away for many years. Going back would be very good. I think the UFC can make good money with that, press conference and all that. I like these guys. We are going to play at being gangsters. I’m coming back, and we’ll kill someone, crush someone. Now we have Diaz. I don’t know, both on the same day? Both brothers. We are going to see who really is a gangster. Chechen gangster is better than Stockton gangster. “

Do you want to see Khamzat Chimaev return to the Octagon to fight Nick Diaz?