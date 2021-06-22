Chilwell and Mount, isolated for being in contact with Gilmour

06/21/2021 at 7:47 PM CEST

.

English national team players Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell find themselves isolated from the rest of their teammates after having been in contact with Billy Gilmour, Scotland player who tested positive on Monday.

The English federation confirmed in a statement that both players have been separated from the rest of their teammates and that they are awaiting “future talks” with the health authorities.

Chilwell and Mount, Gilmour’s teammates at Chelsea, spoke in a relaxed way with the Scot after the scoreless draw from England and Scotland last Friday.

In addition, the FA assured that the entire team, made up of 26 players, has tested negative in the antigen tests carried out this afternoon as well as in the PCR on Sunday, mandatory by UEFA before the games.

England will face the Czech Republic on Tuesday in the last match of Group D.