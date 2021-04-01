Chilling video: Freddy Guarín was arrested by the Colombian authorities after beating his parents

What seemed to be a period of happiness after his incorporation with Millonarios ended in domestic violence. This is how the last hours of the footballer are Freddy Guarin, who was detained by police officers while he was in a family fight in which he beat his parents.

This Thursday, Major General Jorge Luis Vargas explained at a press conference part of what happened in the case of the midfielder who wore the shirt of the Colombian National Team.

“There was a call for domestic violence. When the police arrived at the scene, they found personal injuries inside a house, where the son (Guarín) was leading a fight with his parents, ”said Vargas.

He also sent a message to Colombians about the responsible use of substances that generate dependence. An indirect confirmation of what some media reported: Guarín acted under a state with apparent consumption of psychoactive substances.

“It was acted professionally, the parents asked for assistance so that this person was taken, and as the law says it was done,” added the Major General, who affirmed that they are making contacts with the Prosecutor’s Office to proceed legally in the case.

Through this video, Major General Jorge Luis Vargas, director of the National Police, spoke about what happened to Freddy Guarín, Millonarios player, who was involved in an act of domestic violence. # FPC #Millonarios # Guarín pic .twitter.com / x3lKLsOeRD – Speak Sports (@HablaDeportes) April 1, 2021

Also, in the fight. Guarín attacked the police officer who was trying to control him.

Is Guarín de Millonarios leaving?

Since last Monday, the Colombian sports press stated that the player had requested special permission from the club to be absent from training, due to family problems. There was also talk of a possible resignation from the contract with Millonarios.

Since his arrival at the beginning of the year, the story has been completely different than the one expected by the fans of the ambassador team.