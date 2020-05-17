The former star player of the Los Angeles Lakers, Kobe Bryant, he had the medicine in his system methylphenidate at the time he lost his life when he was traveling in a helicopter that crashed on January 26 in the mountains near Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office released Friday autopsies of the nine occupants of the damaged ship, who all lost their lives.

The report indicates that Bryant he had the only medicine in his system, the methylphenidate, which is sold under the brand name Ritalin and is used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and narcolepsy.

Pilot was not drunk

The data also reveals that the pilot manning the helicopter, the pilot Ara Zobayan, he had no alcohol or drugs in his system.

This is how the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office, based on the autopsies, which were published on Friday.

The report indicates that all occupants of the ship suffered immediate fatal injuries when the helicopter crashed into a hillside.

The report provides a clinical look at how brutal the accident was.

They describe broken bones, dismembered body parts, and a stench of fuel in what was left of the clothes that were burned.

It is indicated that the causes of death of Bryant, his daughter Gianna 13 years old, the pilot, and the other occupants were due to deep trauma.

Bryant He was heading to his daughter’s tournament in his Mamba Sports Academy, at Thousand Oaks, the morning of January 26.

They flew through thick fog, so the pilot made a climb trying to overcome the clouds, and made a left turn. At that moment it hit a hillside.

Federal authorities are still investigating the causes that could have caused the accident

Also traveling in the same helicopter were Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife, Keri, and daughter Alyssa; Christina Mauser, who helped Bryant coach his daughter’s basketball team; and Sarah Chester and her daughter Payton.

Alyssa and Payton were teammates with Gianna, Kobe’s daughter

