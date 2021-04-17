“Chilling and regrettable”: Russia responds to Biden with sanctions on FBI director and expulsion of diplomats

As “chilling and regrettable,” Washington called Russia’s announcement yesterday to sanction eight top US administration officials, including FBI Director Christopher Wray and National Intelligence Director Avril Haines.

It was one of several steps that government took the day after President Joe Biden announced sweeping sanctions against Russia and warned against a “cycle of escalation.”

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday that Russia also expel 10 diplomats from Biden and impose limits on more, curb activity by US nonprofits in the country and will consider “painful” measures against companies of that nation in retaliation for the punitive sanction announced Thursday by the government of Washington.

A spokesman for the US State Department called the Russian measures “escalating and regrettable.” “Our recent actions were proportionate and appropriate to Russia’s harmful activities (…) Today’s announcement by the Russian government was creepy and pitiful. We do not want to enter a cycle of escalation, but we reserve the right to respond to any Russian retaliation against the United States, “CNN quoted.

Lavrov also said that the Kremlin notified the US ambassador to Russia, John Sullivan, that he should return to Washington for “detailed” and “serious” consultations. Meanwhile, Russia’s representative in Washington returned to Moscow in March after Biden said he believed that President Vladimir Putin was a “murderer” in a television interview.

The measures are “only part of the possibilities at our disposal”, the Russian Foreign Ministry warned in a statement on its website, and they follow Thursday’s announcement that Moscow block foreign warships and ships in the Kerch Strait, the Sea of ​​Azov and parts of the Black Sea, a measure criticized by NATO and the Pentagon.

The statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs added that the United States must “show prudence by abandoning the course of confrontation” and that “not a single wave of sanctions will go unpunished.”

Days earlier, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, speaking on behalf of the United States and its NATO allies, expressed his profound concern about Moscow’s military build-up along the border with Ukraine, and the Washington intelligence community said in an annual report that Russia “presents one of the most serious intelligence threats to the United States.”