Chiliz signs the Argentina team with his first ARG national fan token

Chiliz continues to unite the blockchain industry and the sports industry. Chiliz is gaining a reputation in the industry after signing agreements with the great teams of the football scene such as FC Barcelona, ​​Juventus, Atlético Madrid among others. Chiliz now opens with a national team and also one of the most powerful on a global scale, Argentina.

Alexandre Dreyfus, CEO of Chiliz, gave the starting signal by announcing on Twitter that the new ARG national fan token had already been launched on his blockchain platform in Chiliz and on Socios.com, this represents the first agreement of a national team for the company’s collection of FinTech applied to sport.

ARG fan token will be launched before Copa América 2021, which will take place in July. All Argentine users of the Socios.com app will receive a $ ARG fan token for free, this promotion includes only users who are already registered in the app, not later users.

Chiliz and the Argentine Football Association (AFA) have been working on the project for months

Dreyfus added that this project was “in the works behind the scenes for 18 months.” and that he was super happy to have completed this project and how he shared the address of the ARG token hosted on the Chiliz blockchain. This fan token has come to be created thanks to the agreement with AFA (Argentine Football Association and before the launch Claudio Tapia, President of the AFA, assured:

“Since we assumed our management we faced the challenge of generating greater income for AFA, developing new business units and enhancing the commercial presence of our Selection in the world” […] This agreement clearly responds to our strategy and also reinforces our digital growth. “

In this way, Argentina will become the first national team to launch a fan token and will join the wide list of sports organizations that already have a fan token on Socios.com. This list includes European soccer giants such as FC Barcelona, ​​Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City, Juventus or AC Milan.

In Argentina, the Club Atlético Independiente was the first and so far the only sports organization to join the platform. River Plate has also joined this trend and Racing Club to mix crypto and sport, but in this case with Sorare.

River Plate NFT

Cryptocurrencies applied to football: a promising future and a new way of financing for clubs

Like other sectors, the football industry has also been hit hard economically, Cryptocurrencies and their flexibility provide new ways of interacting with their fans, as well as a new avenue of financing for sports organizations, as Dreyfus told us in an exclusive interview with BeInCrypto. On this occasion he shared the following:

“The future of sport involves transforming the role of the fan to make it an active protagonist through innovative fan engagement strategies. Our platform allows sports organizations to achieve this evolution ”.

Alexandre dreyfus

Apart from football, Chiliz also expands into other sports

With the announcement of the launch of the Fan Tokens of the Argentine team, Socios.com culminates a hat trick of incorporations since it has recently announced agreements with three clubs of the Indian Premier League (IPL) of cricket (Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings) and with the American motorsports team Roush Fenway Racing, which competes in popular NASCAR.

