Chiliz partnered with Manchester City to launch its fan token

Sports blockchain platform Chiliz has partnered with Manchester City. To launch a fan token for the English Premier League football club. The $ CITY fan token will be available through Socios.com.

Manchester City club fans around the world will be able to use $ CITY Fan Tokens to access VIP rewards, promotions, games, augmented reality enabled features. As well as voting rights in certain binding and non-binding club polls. This is stated in an official announcement on Friday.

Club Cityzens will be eligible to receive a free CITY fan token

Stephan Cieplik, senior vice president of global partnerships sales at City Football Group, Manchester City FC’s parent company, said participants of the club’s Cityzens membership will be eligible to receive a free CITY fan token. “All existing registered Cityzen will also be eligible for a free token so they can access the full range of benefits and rewards.” Cieplik said.

He also added about the token:

“We are excited to launch the new Manchester City Fan Token. Which will provide another opportunity for our fans around the world to get even closer to the Club they love. Fans will have access to fantastic competitions and VIP experiences and will be able to vote on the Club’s initiatives. All existing registered Cityzen will also be eligible for a free token so they can access the full range of benefits and rewards. ‘

Added:

“We recognize the great interest in Blockchain and the opportunity it gives us to further engage our global fan base. And, we are confident that the Manchester City Fan Token will prove to be a popular addition to our digital lineup. ‘

Newly launched fan token in partnership with Chiliz will bring rewards

For his part, Alexandre Dreyfus, CEO of Chiliz and Socios, said that the newly launched fan token will provide fans with rewards and digital experiences. And, real-life uniques as soon as the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

Competing in the Premier League, the highest level of English football, Manchester City is reportedly the fifth most valuable football club in the world. With an estimated value of USD 2.7 billion as of 2019.

Manchester City came under intense criticism after being given a two-year ban in European club competitions last year for failing to comply with Financial Fair Play rules. Which was finally overturned on appeal.

This is not the first step taken by the Manchester City Club, since in 2019 it allied with the Korean company Superbloke. Creator of the Ethereum-based collectibles game FC Superstars.

CITY is developed on the Chiliz blockchain

The publication that discloses that Chiliz partnered with Manchester City assures that the fans CITY tokens are developed on the Chiliz blockchain. That specializes in e-sport and crowfunding for video game development. Chiliz is a cryptoasset native to the Partner ecosystem.

In this way the team, also known as Sky Blues, due to the blue color of its clothing, is placed on a par with the greatest teams in Europe. Like Barcelona, ​​AC Milan, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, AS Roma, Galatasaray and Atlético de Madrid.

In fact, earlier this year, the Italian team AC Milan launched its own ACM token. To establish an incentive system for the club’s fans.

Did you like the content? Share it

Related