Chiliz burns more than 2 million CHZ tokens

Chiliz, the leading company behind the fan token industry, burned more than two million CHZ tokens today, Thursday, April 22.

Burning CHZ tokens is foreseen in the project’s whitepaper and is part of the asset’s inflation control strategy.

This process consists of sending tokens for a “dead” contract that prevents the movement of assets forever so, in practice, it removes cryptocurrencies from circulation.

According to Chiliz, the company burned 2,023,097 CHZ tokens, the equivalent of just over $ 1 million. The amount refers to 20% of the CHZ tokens received by the company in fees paid by users that were listed on the company’s exchange during the first three months of 2021.

“In the first quarter, Chiliz Exchange generated net rates of 10,115,487.27 CHZ (in pairs of CHZ), according to our token savings, we will burn 20% of that (2,023,097).”

Chiliz has stood out in recent months for the growth of the fan token market created on its platform. In 2021, the price of CHZ began to reflect, to a large extent, the result of football club matches that joined the trend, such as PSG, Barcelona and Manchester City.

For the CEO of the company, Alexandre Dreyfus, the creation of the controversial Super League of European teams could benefit fans who own tokens. Of the 12 teams that initially announced their participation in the initiative, five offer custom tokens.

In the United States, the company also began exploring the world of MMA with the arrival of the PFL token, created to support the league of the same name. The debut, it seems, gave good signals to the fans.

For these reasons, the CHZ token is among the fastest growing in 2021. After starting the year at roughly $ 0.02, the cryptocurrency surged in March and hit a record high of $ 0.73.

Then the cryptocurrency underwent a correction, but soon began a new rise, renewing the high, now above $ 0.75. This Thursday, April 22, in the morning hours, the asset was trading at almost $ 0.52, according to data aggregator Coingecko.

The price has fallen 5.8% in the last 24 hours. But even so, it still accumulates almost 8,000% appreciation in one year.

