Chile’s team suffers the loss of Arturo Vidal for the Conmebol tie

The Chilean National Team has reported that midfielder Arturo Vidal has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss the first commitments in the Conmebol tie heading to the Qatar World Cup 2022.

Through a statement, the Chilean national team has revealed that the Inter Milan midfielder was the only player on the squad to test positive for coronavirus in the matches against Argentina Y Bolivia.

Read also: Liga MX: Rayados says goodbye to Avilés Hurtado with an emotional video

“The Medical Corps of the Chilean National Team points out that at the request of the player Arturo Vidal, it is reported that he was diagnosed in the daily preventive examination carried out today, Monday, May 31, with positive covid.”

“Arturo has been hospitalized and isolated from the group for more than 72 hours in a preventive measure indicated by the medical team, for presenting the previously reported picture of severe pultácea tonsillitis, corroborated by specialists in infectious and respiratory diseases and with negative PCR controls on May 25, 29 and 30 “.

“It is noted that all the rest of the delegation is with negative PCR today in accordance with the health protocols. Daily examinations will continue to be carried out, as established by the medical area of ​​the Selection and respecting the institutional protocols for the purpose to minimize the risks of other positive cases in the current pandemic condition, “the statement said.

Read also: Liga MX: Hugo Sánchez throws poisoned dart against Club Pachuca