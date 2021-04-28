Chile’s TBT2 telescope starts working to protect Earth from dangerous asteroids

Both TBT2 and TBT1 are part of the ‘Flyeye’ telescope network for tracking objects in the sky

They intend to prevent damage such as the one caused by the 2013 Chelyabinsk meteorite, which left 1,600 injured

This network will be totally robotic, its software will program the observations in real time

The Test-Bed 2 Telescope (TBT2) of the European Space Agency (ESA) will allow to follow and identify objects near the Earth. This instrument, installed in the La Silla Observatory of the European Southern Observatory (ESO) in Chile, works together with its associated telescope in the northern hemisphere, TBT1, located in the Avila municipality of Cebreros.

Your mission will be keep a close eye on asteroids that could pose a risk to Earth, testing hardware and software for a future telescope network.

“In order to calculate the risk posed by potentially dangerous objects in the Solar System, we first need a census of these objects. The TBT project is an important step in that direction,” says Ivo Saviane, director of ESO’s La Silla Observatory.

The project, which is a collaboration between ESO and ESA, “is a test bed to demonstrate the capabilities needed to detect and track near-Earth objects with the same telescope system,” says Clemens Heese, head of ESA’s Optical Technologies Section, which leads this project.

The TBT2 telescope and the TBT1 (its identical counterpart, located at ESA’s Deep Space Station, in Cebreros, in the province of Ávila), will act as forerunners of the ‘Flyeye’ telescope network, an independent project ESA is developing to study and track fast-moving objects in the sky.

This future network will be fully robotic– The software will schedule the observations in real time and, at the end of the day, report the positions and other information about the detected objects. The TBT project is designed to show that the software and hardware work as expected.

According to Heese, “the initiation of TBT2 observations at La Silla will allow the observing system to operate in the intended configuration of two telescopes, ultimately meeting the project’s objectives.”

The 2013 Chelyabinsk meteorite left 1,600 injured

While serious impacts from dangerous asteroids on Earth are highly unlikely, they are not impossible. For billions of years, Earth has been periodically bombarded with large and small asteroids and the 2013 Chelyabinsk meteorite event, which caused some 1,600 injuries (mostly due to shards and broken glass), further increased public awareness of the threat posed by near-Earth objects.

ChelyabinskGetty meteorite fragment

Larger objects are more harmful, but Fortunately are easier to detect and the orbits of large asteroids are already well known. However, it is estimated that there are a large number of Smaller, undiscovered, unknown objects that could cause serious damage if they hit a populated area.

That’s where TBT and the planned future ‘Flyeye’ telescope network come into play. Once fully operational, the network design would allow surveying the night sky to track fast-moving objects, a significant advance in Europa’s ability to detect potentially dangerous near-ground objects.

International Asteroid Warning Network

TBT is part of an effort by various organizations to obtain a more complete description of these objects and the potential risks they pose. This project builds on ESO’s previous involvement in protecting the Earth to the threat of potentially dangerous near-Earth objects.

Both ESO and ESA are active members of the United Nations-backed International Asteroid Warning Network, and many of the observations of these objects have been carried out with ESO telescopes. For example, ESO’s NTT (New Technology Telescope) at La Silla has been used for observations of small near-Earth asteroids for the European NEOShield-2 project.

The current institutional collaboration between ESO and ESA is especially important for the study of near-Earth objects. Although TBT is the first telescope project to be carried out under a cooperation agreement between the two organizations, ESO has been helping ESA track potentially dangerous objects since 2014, using the VLT (Very Large Telescope) telescope, installed at the Paranal Observatory, to observe very faint objects.

These combined efforts represent a significant improvement in global asteroid search and management, and have already proven useful in ruling out asteroid collisions. with the Earth.

Installation and first light of TBT2 at ESO s La Silla Observatoryand carried out under strict health and safety conditions. ESO observatories temporarily halted their operations last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but have since resumed scientific observations under restrictions that ensure the safety and security of all people in the observatories.