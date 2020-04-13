SANTIAGO, Apr 13 (.) – Chile’s GDP would fall 4.9% in the second quarter of 2020 while the benchmark interest rate would continue at minimum levels since 2009 at 0.5% for at least 11 months, according to a survey released on Monday by the Central Bank.

The Economic Expectations Survey (EEE) also indicated that the Economic Activity Index, Imacec, would fall by 2.7% in March, when the coronavirus outbreak began in Chile, which forced to decree quarantines, close trade and suspend classes, among various other measures to curb infections.

The survey also projected that inflation for April and May will be 0.2%.

(Report by Natalia Ramos)