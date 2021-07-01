Chile’s economic activity recovers in May due to trade

(Bloomberg) – Chile’s economic activity increased more than expected in May, adding to optimism about the recovery in one of Latin America’s richest nations.

The Imacec index, which is a benchmark for gross domestic product, rose 2.6% in May from the previous month, more than the 1.5% average forecast by analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. Activity increased 18.1% from a year earlier, the central bank reported Thursday.

Chile’s recovery is advancing thanks to public spending, as well as higher consumption and demand for copper, the country’s main export product. The central bank has signaled that the first interest rate hike since 2019 is approaching due to increased inflationary pressures. Coronavirus cases have increased from the end of May and monetary policy makers have said the pandemic is the main source of uncertainty going forward.

Commerce expanded 13.4% in the month, while services rose 0.8%, according to the central bank. On the other hand, mining fell 3.6%.

Original Note: Chile’s Economic Activity Bounces Back in May on Commerce Surge

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP