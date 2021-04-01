Chile’s economic activity grows for the fourth month in February

(Bloomberg) – Chile’s economic activity expanded for the fourth consecutive month in February, as the service sector, the most affected by the pandemic last year, posted a strong performance supporting the country’s recovery.

The Imacec index, a benchmark for gross domestic product, rose 0.9% from January, surprising economists who did not expect a change in the month, according to the median of estimates in a Bloomberg survey. Activity, however, fell 2.2% from a year earlier, the central bank reported Thursday.

The Chilean economy started the year supported by domestic demand and rising prices for copper, the country’s main export. But growth still faces significant difficulties, including high unemployment and the expansion of quarantines to contain the spread of the coronavirus. In the future, the activity will benefit from one of the fastest vaccination campaigns against covid in the world and from government stimulus.

“Despite health difficulties, economic activity continued its recovery,” said César Guzmán, an economist at Banco Security, in a note. “The above is a good sustenance for the economy to continue recovering in 2021, sustained by the prolongation of the mass vaccination process, together with the significant external impulse that has been in recent months.”

On a monthly basis, activity in the service sector grew 1.5%, while in the industrial sector it increased 1%. On the other hand, mining activity fell 0.7%.

Compared to the previous year, services fell 5.2%, driven by restaurants, hotels and transportation. These activities were affected by the coronavirus outbreak, according to the central bank.

