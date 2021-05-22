Chile’s Codelco says 40% of its production is in danger if glacier law is passed: report

SANTIAGO (Reuters) – Chilean state-owned company Codelco, the world’s largest copper producer, said in a letter to lawmakers this week that up to 40% of its production is at risk if a bill that limits mining operations advances nearby. glaciers, the local newspaper El Mercurio reported on Saturday.

The letter, sent by Codelco to the Senate’s Mining and Energy committee, indicates that three of its main mines -Andina, El Teniente and Salvador- would be affected by the “absolute prohibitions in this regard” currently contemplated in the bill.

“The new protection objects proposed in the project overlap current and future activities in Andina, El Teniente and Salvador,” the mining company executives said in the letter to legislators, according to the El Mercurio report.

The three mines together make up almost 40% of Codelco’s production, according to government statistics.

The Senate is studying a glacier protection bill as it begins to review a royalty bill aimed at dramatically increasing taxes on the nation’s copper miners, a double whammy that industry executives say could doom. to many of the huge mines in Chile.

Proponents of the bill claim that Chile’s glaciers, already threatened by climate change, need immediate protection from industrial operations.

The glacier bill was first introduced in early 2018 and there will be further commission review and procedural votes in Parliament in the coming weeks.

(Reporting by Dave Sherwood. Edited in Spanish by Javier Leira)