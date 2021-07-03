Chile’s CMPC targets startups with a venture capital unit

(Bloomberg) – Chilean pulp company Empresas CMPC SA is in talks to invest in three startups through its recently created venture capital division as part of plans to finance innovative companies and boost demand for its products.

The unit already led a US $ 240,000 seed capital round in May for Strong-by-Form, a Santiago-based company that designs wood-based composites for lightweight construction and for vehicle chassis and body parts. CMPC plans to invest in the next Strong-by-Form funding rounds once it reaches specific goals, said Bernardita Araya, director of CMPC Ventures, in an interview.

CMPC Ventures is actively seeking investment opportunities in five main areas: cellulose-based textile fibers, new uses for pulp and paper by-products, sustainable packaging to replace single-use plastics, lignin-based materials and nanocellulose along with others digital technologies, said Araya, 42.

Having a corporate venture capital division offers more options for CMPC, in addition to licensing or purchasing new technology options. “There is this huge space of technologies that are being developed around the world and in which CMPC did not have a presence. And the way to engage with these technologies is through a venture capital fund, ”said Araya, who has a Ph.D. in biophysics from the University of Cambridge. “We want to partner with startups and help them grow, and we can learn in the process.”

With the financial backing of CMPC, which has annual revenues of around US $ 5.3 billion, CMPC Ventures will have the freedom to invest in seed capital stages or subsequent rounds of A, B or C financing where financial commitments can be much higher. However, those agreements may require the approval of CMPC’s top management, Araya said.

Venture capital activity in Latin America has accelerated during the pandemic. Last year, investors reached a record number of deals and invested more than $ 4 billion in startups for the second year in a row, according to the Latin American Venture Capital Association (LAVCA). Venture capital deals in the first quarter of 2021 reached an estimated $ 2 billion, according to the association.

Some of CMPC’s peers have already leaned towards venture capital. In December, Celulosa Arauco SA, a subsidiary of Empresas Copec SA, bought a majority stake in Odd Industries, a Santiago-based artificial intelligence startup that provides climate change monitoring services. Brazil’s Suzano SA announced earlier this year a partnership with Finnish startup Spinnova to produce fibers from pulp nanoparticles, while Finnish packaging group Stora Enso Oyj is investing in plastic-free light bulbs.

CMPC, which recently turned 100, is looking for startup opportunities that can fit in with its operating divisions, “and help us envision our next 100 years,” said Araya.

