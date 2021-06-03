Chile’s assets fall amid possible massive pension withdrawal

(Bloomberg) – Chilean stocks, bonds and currency fell Thursday after lawmakers said they will introduce bills that will allow people to withdraw all of their pension savings, which would mean extracting billions of dollars from the financial markets.

The S&P IPSA stock index fell 3.6%, having the worst performance in the world, while the peso weakened 0.3% to 718.48 to the dollar. The yield on the Chilean bond in pesos as of 2030 rose 11 basis points to 4.04%.

After supporting three different initiatives that allow people to withdraw 10% of the savings in their pension accounts, Congresswoman Pamela Jiles today presented a fourth bill that allows them to dispose of all their money, up to a limit of about 40 million pesos (US $ 55,600). The project, opposed by the government, fuels concern that Chile is undermining the pro-market policies the country has adopted for the past 40 years.

The proposal would result in the “potential forced sale of assets, greater institutional uncertainty in the capital market and higher discount rates for stocks,” said Humberto Mora, investment strategist at Fynsa. “It’s a mix of potential outflows, plus a fundamental risk of higher systemic risk.”

Chileans have withdrawn about $ 49 billion from their pension accounts in the three previous withdrawals since the start of the pandemic, according to data from the pension regulator. At the end of May, fund managers had about $ 196 billion in assets.

“The people have the right to recover their funds, it is money that legitimately belongs to them,” said Jiles.

Separately, Congressman Jorge Alessandri, a ruling lawmaker for the right-wing UDI party, said on Wednesday that he was considering presenting a bill that would allow total withdrawals to avoid the possibility of a nationalization of pension funds.

