Chilena Antofagasta signs copper supply agreements with Chinese smelters: sources

Jul 2 (.) – Chile’s Antofagasta has signed contracts to supply Chinese copper smelters with concentrate in deals covering at least half of next year, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

With the deals, with smelters including Jiangxi Copper, Tongling Nonferrous and China Copper, the firm secures its copper long before the annual fourth quarter ‘mating season’ for three consecutive years as buyers search for raw material in a market. tight.

A source at a smelter in China, the world’s largest copper buyer, said its firm agreed to take concentrate with treatment and refining charges (TC / RC) of $ 56 per tonne and 5.6 cents per pound, adding that others were around that level.

A second source said that all smelters had signed up with charges close to $ 50 per tonne, although some negotiations were for annual supply beginning July 2021 and others for calendar year 2022.

Both sources declined to be identified because the conversations were private.

TC / RC, a key source of income for smelters, are paid by miners when they sell concentrate for refining, offsetting the cost of the concentrate itself.

Twelve months ago, Antofagasta signed similar agreements for about $ 60 per ton. Charges go down when the market tightens and foundries have to agree to lower terms for raw material.

Spot charges in China, as assessed by Asian Metal, are currently at $ 42.50 per tonne, having risen from a decade-long low of $ 30.50 in April after a group of Chinese foundries agreed to cut prices. concentrate purchases this year.

Last week, state-backed companies set their third-quarter charge floor, which they are supposed to meet in cash processing agreements, at $ 55 per tonne.

Neither foundry immediately responded to a request for comment. Antofagasta was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Tom Daly; in collaboration with Zandi Shabalala. Edited in Spanish by Fabián Cambero)