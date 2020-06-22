The midfielder of FC Barcelona and the Chilean team, Arturo Vidal, sees it « difficult » to start the World Cup qualification in South America in September, as FIFA has reported in principle, given the unstoppable advance of the pandemic in the region.

« It is complicated by what is happening in South America (…) you have to go calmly and then think coldly about whether you can play or not, » Vidal said in an interview from Spain with Radio Cooperativa de Chile.

With the epicenter of the pandemic in Latin America, with more than two million infections, all tournaments in South America continue to stand still. Despite this, Conmebol maintains its expectation to start qualifiers for the Qatar World Cup in 2022 in September – following the schedule imposed by FIFA – responsible competition – under strict sanitary measures.

« The important thing is the lives that are being lost or the people that are suffering; later we will see, one always wants to wear the Chile shirt, » added the 33-year-old.

Qualifying duels could be played without an audience. For Vidal, who for two weeks after the resumption of Spanish football has played matches with Barcelona without fans in the stands, this modality generates footballers a « strange » feeling, not feeling « the breath or the blunders » of the fans , which takes away their concentration and the desire to enter the field, « because you don’t feel the environment. »

« Everything that happens before the game starts are things that you did not imagine could happen, all the protocol, what you have to take care of yourself and what you have to be protected before starting a game, » Vidal said in the interview.

As for the new format of the Champions League -to play from the quarterfinals in a single tournament in Portugal with direct elimination matches-, the midfielder ‘Culé’ stated that in that instance the teams will play all their cards and that he He wants « to be important in those games. »

In addition to FC Barcelona, ​​Vidal has played in other greats in Europe such as Bayern Munich in Germany, Juventus in Italy, and is also part of the so-called ‘Golden Generation’ of Chilean soccer with which he won two America’s Cups (2015-2016).

