Chilean trial of Sinovac vaccine recommends third dose against Delta variant

The trial leaders in Chile of the vaccine CoronaVac against COVID developed by china Sinovac They recommended a third dose Thursday to protect against the contagious Delta variant.

What’s more They pointed out that another test in vitro to determine its effectiveness against Delta showed a reduction of four times in effect neutralizer, compared to those produced against the original strain that was first found in China.

Chinese scientists had previously reported a three-fold reduction.

Alexis Kalergis, academic from the Catholic University of Chile and director of the Millennium Institute of Immunology and Immunotherapy of Chile, which conducted the clinical trial with 2,000 participants, said that six months after the administration of the second dose, less than 3% contracted COVID.

However, the study showed a drop in antibody levels. after six months and Kalergis He said he recommended a third “booster dose” to provide better protection against virus mutations.

The natural decrease in antibodies after vaccination highlights the need to strengthen immunity with booster doses to compensate and enhance the neutralization of the virus, “he said.

Many countries, from China to Indonesia to Brazil, rely heavily on Chinese vaccines to inoculate against COVID-19, but there are questions about whether they provide sufficient protection against the Delta variant.

The spokesman for Sinovac, Liu Peicheng, He previously told . that a booster injection could quickly elicit a stronger and longer-lasting antibody reaction against the Delta variant, but did not provide details.

Thailand said on Monday it will use the AstraZeneca vaccine as a second dose for those who received the initial Sinovac injection in a bid to increase protection.

Kalergis added that participants who received doses 28 days apart had “stronger immunity” than those who received doses administered 14 days apart.

Chile has bet heavily on CoronaVac, using it to implement one of the fastest vaccination campaigns in the world.

So far, it has issued 18.1 million doses of CoronaVac and vaccinated, also using those developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca and Cansino, 76% of its adult population.

emb