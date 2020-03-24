Chilean soccer national team training center may be used to care for coronavirus patients

SANTIAGO, Mar 24 (.) – The sports complex where Chilean soccer stars like striker Alexis Sánchez and midfielder Arturo Vidal train when they play for the national team can be used to care for patients in the midst of the emergency due to the spread of the coronavirus, the local federation said Tuesday.

The facilities of Juan Pinto Durán, in a neighborhood in the southeast of Santiago, is the official training venue for the “Roja”.

“We believe that a concrete measure is to offer the Selection House so that the authorities can make the best use of it in the coming months, which we know will be complex,” ANFP said in a statement.

The complex has more than 2,100 square meters built, 16 rooms and 31 beds, as well as a gym, a dining room for 55 people, a meeting room and multiple offices, he explained.

The initiative joins that of soccer clubs in Argentina and Brazil to offer stadiums and medical equipment to help fight COVID-19. [nL1N2BC2MA][nL1N2BD0S0]

