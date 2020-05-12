The Chilean company Sky Airlines announced on Tuesday that it will resume its flights from June 1, under strong security measures after having suspended them in late April due to the coronavirus.

Sky, the second Chilean airline after the giant LATAM (the largest Latin American airline), will resume its national flights with a modality that will keep the central rows of the seats of its aircraft blocked to ensure physical distance and capacity on board.

Additionally, it will disinfect its aircraft according to the standards established in the “Guide to Sanitation and Disinfection” of the World Health Organization (WHO).

“Starting June 1, Sky will only operate with A320neo aircraft, which have HEPA filters, which trap microscopic particles, including the coronavirus, with 99.9% effectiveness,” the airline said in a statement.

The return will begin with flights to six national destinations, which include the cities of Iquique, Calama and Antofagasta, in the north of the country, and Concepción, Puerto Montt and Balmaceda, in the south, while international operations will resume from third trimester.

Security measures will also be extended to boarding and disembarking rooms, ensuring greater space between passengers, reducing direct contact with SKY personnel at the counter and disinfecting suitcases on luggage straps.

This airline froze 100% of its operations last April 23 and made its aircraft available for humanitarian flights due to the expansion of coronavirus in Chile, where more than 31,000 infected people and 335 deaths are registered until this Tuesday.

SKY transported in 2018 more than four million people between local flights and to Peru, Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay.

msa / pa / lp