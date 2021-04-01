Chilean regulator unconditionally approves purchase of power company CGE by china State Grid

SANTIAGO, Mar 31 (Reuters) – Chile’s antitrust regulator said Wednesday that it had unconditionally approved the purchase by China State Grid of Chile’s Compañía General de Electricidad (CGE).

Last November, the Spanish energy group Naturgy announced the sale of its Chilean subsidiary to State Grid International Development Limited (SGID) for 2.57 billion euros.

The National Economic Prosecutor’s Office (FNE) said in a statement “that the operation is not suitable to substantially reduce competition in the electricity generation, transmission and distribution markets.”

The analysis carried out by the FNE included not only the activities of CGE and SGID, but also those of their related entities that are part of their respective business groups, he added.

CGE is mainly engaged in the transmission and distribution of electric power and has distribution concessions in 11 regions of the South American country.

The divestment of the Spanish group in Chile comes at a time when Chinese companies are investing more and more in the Southern Cone country, in businesses ranging from salmon farming to lithium production.

China is currently Chile’s main trading partner.

(Report by Fabián Andrés Cambero)