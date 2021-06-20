Chilean President opens formal process to change constitution

SANTIAGO.

The Constitutional Convention from chili will be inaugurated on July 4th in order to replace the actual magna carta inherited from the dictatorship from Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990), announced this Sunday the President Sebastián Piñera.

The Convention will have a term of nine months, which may be extendable for a further three months, to draft a new constitution which should later be ratified by citizens through a plebiscite.

Today we are calling for the first installation session of the Constitutional Convention, which will take place on Sunday, July 4, 2021 at 10:00 am in the National Congress building in the city of Santiago, “Piñera said in an announcement. from the presidential palace of La Moneda.

The new Constitution, one of the most heartfelt demands in the protests of the revolt that broke out on October 18, 2019, will replace the one left by former dictator Pinochet and which was reformed several times since Chile regained democracy in 1990.

The project drawn up by the constituents will establish new rules to advance to a more representative and inclusive society with greater social welfare, with a strong State in social affairs and greater regulation of its natural heritage.

This represents not only a great opportunity, but above all, an enormous responsibility towards Chile and the Chileans of today and those to come, “said Piñera, who described the Constitutional Convention as” a historic milestone. “

The announcement occurs after on Friday the Election Qualifying Court (Tricel) validated the 155 members elected in the election that due to covid-19 had to be held in two days on May 15 and 16, with an unexpected victory for the candidates. independent – with 46% of the vote – over those of traditional parties.

The election of the constituents had a participation of 43.35% of an electoral roll of 14.9 million voters, and was lower than that reached by the plebiscite of October 25, 2020 (51%), when a resounding majority approved to change the Magna Carta. and elect a Constituent Convention.

