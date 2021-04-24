Chilean peso falls toward 100-day moving average: Andes FX

(Bloomberg) – The Chilean peso extends losses and is one of the worst performing currencies in the world for the second consecutive session, still affected by the demand for dollars created by a local research company.

Today, the peso has weakened around 1.02% after falling 1.4% on Thursday, as local pension funds try to anticipate requests for changes in portfolio allocations after Felices y Forrados recommended take more risks.

The currency fell to the middle of the range of 694-747 pesos per dollar, after breaking the psychological level of 700 pesos per dollar earlier this week. The 100-day moving average at 722 pesos per dollar is now the most immediate level of resistance for the dollar.

Chile’s pension system divides funds into risk categories from A to E, with A being the riskiest as it includes foreign assets. When large numbers of people request to switch to riskier funds, portfolio managers need to buy dollars to buy these riskier assets, weakening the peso. Felices y Forrados has a large fan base and is known for moving the market after recommendation changes.

On Thursday, Chile’s Senate approved legislation to allow early withdrawals of pension funds. The proposal will go back to the Chamber of Deputies for final votes and then the government will take it to the Constitutional Court, because it opposes the measure out of concern that it will bring fragility to the pension system.

Local pension funds are likely to need to sell assets to meet the demand for cash, which can affect the country’s bond and swap rates.

The Colombian peso has weakened 0.14%, in contrast to a positive session for oil and commodities amid prospects for higher demand linked to the global economic recovery.

Read more

The currency is still close to the 200-day moving average recently traded and the upper limit of the range of 3,517-3,660 pesos per dollar. Due to the absence of local events, operators today follow the perception of their peers. The Brazilian real and the Chilean peso are underperforming.

(Some of the information comes from FX traders familiar with the transactions who requested not to be identified because they are not authorized to speak publicly.)

Original Note: Chilean Peso Extends Losses, Eyes 100-DMA: Inside Andes

NOTE: Davison Santana is a currency strategist writing for Bloomberg. The observations you make are your own and are not intended to be investment advice.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP