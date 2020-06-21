SANTIAGO, Jun 21 (.) – Copper mining unions in Chile on Sunday increased pressure on companies and state authorities due to what they consider to be deficiencies in the prevention of coronavirus contagion, threatening to escalate the conflict through actions legal.

After the death of two workers of the state-owned Codelco, the world’s largest copper producer, and a sustained increase in contagions, the unions demand greater oversight and control, in addition to reducing the high circulation of people due to the change of shifts in the north mining town of Calama.

Hours after reporting the second death by Covid-19, Codelco announced Saturday night the arrest of projects under construction and the operation of the centennial Chuquicamata mine only with Calama personnel.

The Federation of Copper Workers (FTC), which groups the unions of the state company, said that if the situation does not change, « we will be forced to generate, together with other unions representing workers in the Large Mining Industry, to strengthen our actions and promote the necessary measures « , including administrative and legal actions.

« Under no pretext will we accept the production and any objective of the mining business of Codelco before if they are not guaranteed, through the highest standards, urgent prevention measures, » added the FTC in a statement, after describing the announcement as « insufficient » of the company.

Since the local start of the pandemic in March, the operations of the mining industry in Chile have not been greatly impacted, but the contagions have increased with the sustained spread that the country suffers.

For its part, the Escondida workers union, the world’s largest copper mine and controlled by BHP, also complained about the lack of state control and problems with calculating bonuses subject to production.

« We understand the feeling of many that in some way there should be a retribution or recognition of exposure to risk at work, » he said.

In addition, the application of an article of the local Labor Code appeared that asks companies to suspend and vacate tasks in the face of risks to the life or health of workers, but which also enables operators to interrupt their work in the face of these dangers.

In addition to Codelco and BHP, other international giants operate in the South American country such as Anglo American, Glencore, Antofagasta, Freeport McMoRan. (Report by Fabián Andrés Cambero. Edited by Javier Leira)