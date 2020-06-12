(Bloomberg) – Chilean mining unions plan to ask the government for help to improve anti-virus measures, as more workers get sick in the country with the world’s largest copper production.

Seven groups representing workers and contractors at some of the world’s largest copper mines held a video conference on Thursday to discuss how to proceed.

They were largely in agreement with the Copper Workers Federation, which released a statement on Wednesday saying it is willing to quarantine workers in mines operated by Codelco if containment and prevention measures do not improve. First, union leaders will bring their concerns to the labor, mining and health authorities, while demanding transparency from companies regarding covid-19 cases.

“We want to open a dialogue with Codelco, but we will take matters into our own hands if necessary,” Patricio Elgueta, president of the Federation, who represents some 14,000 workers, said by phone.

Labor tensions increased after the death of a worker at the Chuquicamata mine. Until now, Chile has managed to continue its operations during the pandemic, adopting security measures without stopping production. But the industry had enjoyed low rates of the disease in the broader populations. That is no longer the case, as Chile now reports thousands of new cases daily, prompting authorities to tighten restrictions.

Chuquicamata is seeing about seven new cases a day, with a total of 87 infections and 156 suspected cases, said Alberto Muñoz, director of Union No. 1. Operations have continued without interruption as workers extend shifts and business days.

Unions accuse management of not involving workers enough in protocol development and communication. They are also concerned that longer shifts will affect health, call for faster isolation of those exposed, and, in the case of Codelco, want separate quarantine facilities so as not to infect their families.

Codelco declined to comment on the threat to stop the work. Last month, the company reported that it has implemented preventive controls in Chuquicamata that allow it to quickly detect and isolate sick workers and their contacts. Most of the infections occurred outside the mine during rest periods, he said.

“There is a serious debate about whether we should stop operations,” said Ricardo Calderón, who heads a federation of mine supervisors. “It is people’s lives that are at stake.”

