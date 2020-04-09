SANTIAGO, Apr 9 (.) – The Chilean Ministry of Finance reported on Thursday that it changed its mechanism for selling dollars and expects to offer up to $ 2 billion in April through an auction system on the Electronic Stock Exchange.

The auctions, which seek to support the weakened Chilean peso, would rise to a maximum of $ 700 million a week for the rest of the month.

“The amounts to be tendered at each opportunity will depend on the financing needs of the fiscal fund,” the ministry said in a statement.

(Report by Fabián Andrés Cambero)