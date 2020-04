SANTIAGO, Apr 9 (.) – Chile’s Escondida, the world’s largest copper mine, reported on Thursday two cases of coronavirus infection in its operations.

The deposit, controlled by BHP, detailed that the cases correspond to an employee of a contractor company while the second corresponds to an own worker.

So far, the mining industry has not registered massive outbreaks of Covid-19 in workers on site, while Chile registers more than 5,000 infections.

(Report by Fabián Andrés Cambero)