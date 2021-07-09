Chilean Enzo Roco returns to Elche six years later

07/09/2021 at 2:10 PM CEST

.

The Elche has announced this Friday the incorporation to its squad for the next season of the Chilean international center-back Enzo Roco, who returns to the club six years later of his previous stage in the entity.

Roco, who has signed for two seasons, is 29 years old, comes from the Turkish Karagümrük and until a few days ago he was with his team at the Copa América held in Brazil.

Roco is the second central defender signed by the franjiverdes in the last hours after the arrival of Pedro Bigas, from the Eibar Sports Society.

The Chilean was already under the orders of Fran Escribá in his previous stage at Elche, with whom he played 32 games in the 2014-2015 season.

After the administrative decline of the club, the Chilean signed for Espanyol, and then

On went through clubs such as the Mexican Cruz Azul and Besiktas and Karagümrük, his last destination, in Turkey.