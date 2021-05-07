Chilean copper miners complain after royalty law advance to Senate

By Dave Sherwood

SANTIAGO (Reuters) – Chile’s lower house of Congress approved an opposition-led bill on Thursday that would impose a progressive royalty on copper sales as prices rise, sharply increasing taxes on an expanding industry. , which seeks to pay for social programs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The law will now be discussed in the Senate, where it is likely to go through several more procedural votes.

Its advocates claim that the proceeds will finance the development and infrastructure of mining regions, as well as vital social programs for Chileans suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The country’s copper industry fears it could cool investment in the world’s leading copper producer, Chile, and limit global supply.

The bill proposes a basic canon of 3% on sales of copper and lithium, as well as other metals, but in the case of copper, as prices rise, so will the tax, with marginal rates for income extraordinary amounts of up to 75% if there are prices above $ 4.00 per pound (about $ 8,814 per ton).

Lawmakers have yet to define a scale for other metals.

Copper hit a 10-year high on Wednesday, hitting $ 10,040 a tonne.

Most of the large copper miners in Chile currently pay a flat or unchanged rate, regardless of the price of the red metal, under agreements that run through 2023, according to the mining ministry.

Official government statistics show that miners currently pay 27% of profits before taxes, in addition to other levies.

Chile’s National Mining Society, which encompasses the country’s main miners, has described the legislation as a coup de grace “almost expropriation.”

SONAMI president Diego Hernández said Thursday that there has not yet been a serious debate on the impact of the bill, calling it a vote in favor of “not having more mining in Chile.”

The South American country currently produces 28% of the world’s copper, but it has been losing market share for more than a decade, weighed down by the decrease in the mineral grade and the aging of the projects.

(Reporting by Dave Sherwood; Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)