Chilean comedy show is accused of racism after a BTS parody – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Hundreds of fans of the successful South Korean group BTS have come out in defense of their idols on social media after a Chilean comedy show called ‘Mi Barrio’ aired a parody of the band on April 10.

The program made numerous comments deemed racist, making fun of the boys’ names and their language. It also included jokes about the covid-19 pandemic.

“This is neither humor nor does it seem funny to us, (…) racism is not a joke,” wrote an outraged Twitter user.

For its part, the @BTS_Chile account pointed out that “this situation is extremely insensitive, considering the discriminatory attacks that the Asian community has suffered worldwide.”

In turn, ‘Mi Barrio’ published a statement on its official Instagram account, assuring that the intention of the parody was to “provide a grain of humor” and “bring entertainment to families.”