Chilean Codelco says its copper is 100% traceable amid drive for sustainability

SANTIAGO (Reuters) – Chilean state company Codelco, the world’s largest copper producer, said on Thursday that its product is now 100% traceable, a key step in the miner’s efforts to reduce its carbon footprint and boost sustainability. in its operations.

Chief Executive Officer Octavio Araneda said in a webinar that tracing copper through its mines would help the company more accurately measure progress on its social and environmental goals, while providing evidence of those efforts to increasingly demanding customers.

“Now we can say that 100% of our products are traceable (…) which will allow us to have great transparency regarding our resource use footprint,” said Araneda.

The announcement comes amid a broader push by the company to reduce water use, recycle industrial waste and cut carbon dioxide emissions by 2030.

Codelco said at the webinar that the tool it has developed to ensure traceability will help ensure compliance with those sustainability goals.

The growing demand for electric vehicles, a key component in the global fight against climate change, has increased attention on the carbon footprint and sustainability of inputs such as copper, cobalt and lithium.

