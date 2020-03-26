MEXICO CITY, Mar 25 (.) – Chilean Nicolás Castillo, striker for América in Mexico, left the hospital on Wednesday where he remained in intensive care after undergoing an operation due to a complication in the femoral artery, the club reported .

The 28-year-old was admitted to the hospital for the second time on February 13 due to bleeding from a surgical wound.

“Our player Nicolás Castillo has been discharged from hospital and is in good spirits. He will begin his rehabilitation process at his home under the same conditions of social isolation that the directive has dictated,” the club said in a statement.

Castillo underwent surgery on January 29 after presenting a thrombosis after undergoing surgery to treat an injury to his right thigh.

“AT HOME. Thank you for your love,” Castillo published on his social networks with a photo where he appears with his son.

The forward came to the “Eagles” for the Clausura 2019 tournament, but since his arrival in America he has suffered constant injuries.

The striker who came to America from Benfica in Portugal, played for Pumas of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) in the Clausura 2017, Apertura 2017 and Clausura 2018 tournaments.

He started his career in 2010 with the Catholic University of Chile, four years later he went to Bruges in Belgium. In Europe he also fought with the German Mainz 05 and the Italian Frosinone.

With his country’s national team, he has scored four goals in 24 games since his debut in 2013.

(Report by Carlos Calvo Pacheco)