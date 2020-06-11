virtual reality called Galatic Center VR, with which you can see objects from the Milky Way in three dimensions (3D). “data-reactid =” 12 “> Chilean astronomers created a virtual reality system called Galatic Center VR, with which you can see objects of the Milky Way in three dimensions (3D).

The new application, highlighted by NASA on its website, was baptized under the name "Visualization of the galactic center using virtual reality", it was built on the basis of supercomputers.

Thanks to the free-use video game engine called “Unity”, astronomers managed to create a virtual reality simulation that allows us to see the center of our galaxy at a close distance.

Chilean astronomers create application to see the 3D Universe

According to Miguel Sepúlveda, astronomer at the University of Chile “We have created a simulation that makes it possible to explore a scale version of the center of the Milky Way in virtual reality, obtaining a much closer image.”

Thanks to the simulation, details of the galaxy can be observed, such as gas and dust shock waves at high temperatures, observed from a spacecraft perspective.

Being in the program, you can move to another region located at a distance of light years and from there observe the galactic center in another perspective.

Experts have emphasized that the program can also observe the advance or retreat of time and appreciate in detail the evolution of the structures of the Milky Way.

NASA described the program as “a visualization that offers a 3D perspective of the Milky Way, presenting a simulation and data-driven virtual reality experience.”

On the other hand, the researchers also point out that all “visualization tools in astronomy have remained more or less the same in recent decades, with still images without more interactivity than strictly necessary, for that reason we decided to advance in the improvement of observation ”.

If you want to download the free program you can do it on the Steam and Viveport platforms and in the following video it is shown through a test how is the new way of visualizing the Universe promoted by Chilean astronomers.

