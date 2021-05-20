Chilean Andrés Campos continues to climb the world charts

The Chilean flyweight Andres Campos (10-0, 2 KO) continues to rise in the lists of the organizations in order to get great fights already in 2021, as he recently announced to ESPABOX exclusively.

Campos is positioning himself for it, and, after his last victory last March, in the latest world updates he appears in number 6 WBO and in the thirteenth position of the WBA.

The 24-year-old young boxer is ambitious in his latest statements to the press, as he has cited as his specific objectives Together Nakatani, the Japanese WBO world champion, already Artem Dalakian, holder of the WBA world title: “Things are complicated here in Chile with the covid, I haven’t fought since March and I’m already looking forward to getting back in the ring, I hope it could be against Nakatani or Dalakian”.