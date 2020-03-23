Chilean airline Sky temporarily suspends operations due to coronavirus

SANTIAGO, Mar 23 (.) – Chilean airline Sky reported on Monday that it decided to suspend all its flights in the country from March 25 to April 30 amid the crisis due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus.

Air transport companies around the world have been cutting their operations amid the advance of the pandemic, which in Chile has 746 confirmed cases.

“We are aware that this determination means a great impact for our passengers, workers, their families and the industry, but at the same time it will allow us to resume the operation in just over a month,” he said in a statement.

The local health authorities have been taking measures to contain the virus, such as suspension of classes in schools, closing of restaurants, cinemas and other establishments, in addition to imposing a night curfew.

(Report by Fabián Andrés Cambero)