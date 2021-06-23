Chile vs Paraguay: Schedule, where to watch and possible lineups for the Copa América match

The activity of Day 4 of the Copa América 2021 continues this Thursday, June 24, with the meeting between the Chilean National Team and the Paraguayan National Team, at the Brasilia National Stadium, which you can enjoy through the Sky screens. Sports at 7:00 pm.

The Chilean National Team comes from drawing against Uruguay on the last date and is in the second position of Group A, so adding it would practically ensure the pass to the next round.

Also read: Rayados: The reason why Esteban Andrada did not travel to the Monterrey preseason

For its part, the Paraguayan National Team fell to Argentina in the last match and reaches this penultimate date as third place, so a victory would put them above Chile in the standings.

America’s Cup # Date4 #GroupA Thursday 18.00 Bolivia Vs. Uruguay will be arbitrated by Alexis Herrera Thursday 21.00 Chile Vs. Paraguay will be arbitrated by Wilmar Roldán pic.twitter.com/riXkyQyj6t – The Graphic (@elgraficoweb) June 22, 2021

Possible alignments of Chile vs Paraguay

chili: Bravo, Isla, Medel, Maripán, Mena, Vidal, Pulgar, Sierralta, Aranguiz, Vargas and Brereton.

Paraguay: Silva, Espínola, Gómez, Alonso, Arzamendia, Da Motta, Cubas, Almiron, Gamarra, Ávalos, Romero.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: