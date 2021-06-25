Chile vs Paraguay: Lineups for the Copa América J4 match

The activity of Day 4 of the Copa América 2021 continues this Thursday, June 24, with the Group A duel between the Chilean National Team and the Paraguay National Team, in the Mané Garrincha Stadium.

The Chilean National Team comes from tying one goal with the Uruguay National Team and is second in the group, just two points below the Argentine National Team, which rests this day.

Also read: Liga MX: Azteca Stadium will undergo further remodeling towards the 2026 World Cup

For its part, the Paraguayan National Team fell in its last match against Albiceleste and is third in Group A, although a victory tonight would put it above the Andean team.

Teams that have contributed the most players to the 11 IDEALs in three days of the @CopaAmerica 2021: Argentina

5️⃣ Brazil

4️⃣ VENEZUELA

4️⃣ Chile

4️⃣ Colombia

3️⃣ Paraguay

3️⃣ Ecuador

1️⃣ Uruguay @SofaScoreLA pic.twitter.com/rzAkC5uuS1 – (@SoccerDataVEN) June 22, 2021

This meeting will be the last of the group stage for the Chilean National Team, while Paraguay still has to face the Uruguay National Team on the last date.

The line-ups of Chile vs Paraguay in the Copa América

chili: C. Bravo, E. Mena, M. Isla, F. Sierralta, C. Pinares, A. Vidal, E. Vargas, G. Medel, T. Alarcón, C. Aránguiz, B. Brereton

Paraguay: A. Silva, A. Espínola, G. Gómez, J. Alonso, D. Martínez, Á. Cardozo, M. Villasanti, M. Almirón, B. Samudio, C. González, S. Arzamendia.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: