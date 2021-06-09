Chile vs Bolivia Qualifying results tie | National teams

The Chilean team failed to decipher a rocky Bolivia that drew 1-1 this Tuesday in the South American qualifying game for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, which was played at the San Carlos de Apoquindo stadium (Chile). In the first half, those led by Martín Lasarte were close to scoring, but they were not fine in the face of the goal defended by La Verde’s goalkeeper, Carlos Lampe. 0-0 at halftime.

The Chileans were much superior to those led by César Farias but little by little the visitors balanced the game.

In the second half, Chile, who wanted the victory to take advantage of the defeat of Ecuador against Peru, the draw of Colombia and Argentina and Uruguay with Venezuela, tried to leave with the same intensity of the opening minutes but the good defensive work of Bolivia did not allow more damage to your bow. Until minute 69 in which a header from the center of the area by Erick Pulgar gave the Red 1-0.

But the Chilean joy did not last long because the VAR reviewed a penalty play in the 78th minute after a foul on Bolivian striker Marcelo Moreno Martins. The Paraguayan center-back Eber Aquino punished with a penalty that was converted by Moreno Martins himself, the leading scorer in the tie with 6 goals.

After the tie, Chile remains seventh with six points and Bolivia eighth with five units. In the ninth round to be played on September 2, Bolivia will face Colombia in La Paz and Chile will host Brazil.

