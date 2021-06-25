Chile, to remain undefeated against Paraguay in accordance with the Copa América quotas

06/24/2021 at 9:56 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

The America Cup continues to grant us attractive confrontations and, to this day, chili Y Paraguay They will star in a close match in Brasilia, which will face the second and third of Group A of the continental tournament.

Thus, the combined Martin Lasarte arrives as one of only three undefeated teams in the tournament, accumulating a victory (Bolivia) Y two ties (Argentina Y Uruguay). Instead, those of Eduardo Berizzo will arrive at the dispute with a victory (Bolivia) Y a defeat (Argentina), although with one game less than his opponents. In this way, bookmakers quote the red win at 2.6, the Guarani conquest in 3.1 Y the tie at 2.9.

On the other hand, it is important to highlight that, as regards their direct parties, Paraguay has a favorable track record: 8 wins, 7 losses Y 2 draws in their last 15 games. In addition, the redheads have beaten their opponents on the last two occasions they have met on the pitch, so that, despite Chile’s a priori favoritism for the confrontation, it will be an extremely close duel.

In conclusion, we recall that the Chile – Paraguay of the next date of the group stage of the America Cup It will be carried out today, thursday, june 24.