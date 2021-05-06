Chile takes another step towards a large increase in the mining tax

(Bloomberg) – The Chilean Chamber of Deputies approved a progressive tax rate on copper sales, in what could become one of the largest tax burdens in global mining, potentially leading to stagnant investments and increased Of the prices.

Lawmakers, who had already passed a bill to introduce a 3% flat rate on copper and lithium sales, voted Thursday to add a marginal rate mechanism as copper prices rise, in which the highest tranche will be 75%.

With this, the largest copper industry in the world is now approaching what the mining society describes as an “almost expropriation” system that will harm the economy. Proponents of the bill, including Communist Party deputy Daniel Núñez, said that the progressive mechanism will make it possible to obtain US $ 7,000 million a year, assuming an average price of US $ 3.88 a pound, at a time when Chile seeks to strengthen social security and resolve persistent inequalities. The bill will now go to the Senate.

It is imperative that we regain economic profitability for the people of Chile through the mining royalty instead of continuing to give away to private transnational companies, opposition legislator Giorgio Jackson said before the vote.

Copper futures have soared to their highest levels since the last supercycle a decade ago, benefiting from a recovery in the global economy and the transformation of clean energy. Rising prices have prompted politicians in some countries to seek a larger share of the profits to fight poverty. For producers, the impact of higher taxes may be partially offset by even higher prices, as slower investment inhibits their ability to meet future demand.

In Chile, the modification adds marginal rates that start at 15% on sales derived from copper prices of between US $ 2 and US $ 2.50 per pound and up to 75% when prices exceed US $ 4. At current levels, the effective rate would be 21.5%, although miners could discount refining costs.

The government, which is against the bill, has estimated that the total tax burden for large mining companies will exceed 80%. Some opposition lawmakers have said the new system will replace an existing tax, meaning the total burden will be more like 50%. But this figure is still higher than that of other copper-producing countries.

The government has said that it could try to block the approval of the project through the Constitutional Court, since it was presented by the opposition. The new system would not be introduced until 2024 after lawmakers voted to abide by the companies’ stability agreements, which expire in 2023.

Both company and government representatives in Chile want the existing sliding tax on profits, rather than sales, to have the opportunity to operate at high prices of more than US $ 4 per pound.

The initial royalty proposal, filed in 2018 by opposition lawmakers, has gained momentum amid rebounding metal prices and rising profits. It would finance regional development projects, responding to the growing social and environmental standards of investors and supply chains.

Countries around the world are also looking for new sources of income to help citizens recover from the pandemic. In Chile, efforts to feed state coffers are being intensified by a process to draft a new constitution after a series of protests over social and economic inequalities in the months leading up to the pandemic. Legislators have passed bills to allow Chileans to use part of their pension savings and proposed a tax on the super rich and an increase in the minimum wage.

This is part of the set of bills aimed at creating and exacerbating hatred among Chileans, said Luciano Cruz-Coke, a deputy from the government coalition, before the vote. We are not going to please the left by handing over copper to bad public policy and killing the country’s main source of income, he added.

Original Note: In Top Copper Nation Chile, a Giant Tax Hike Moves a Step Closer

