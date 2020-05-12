Chile is expected to face the worst phase of the coronavirus pandemic in the coming weeks, said the country’s president, Sebastián Piñera, on Tuesday, as a significant increase in the number of cases and the approach of winter in the Southern Hemisphere put pressure on the health system. country to the limit.

A man uses a cell phone while a truck sprays ammonia and water to disinfect streets amid the coronavirus pandemic in Santiago. 5/12/2020. REUTERS / Ivan Alvarado

Photo: .

Chile overcame 30,000 confirmed cases of the virus this week, with a sharp increase in the number of infections that filled intensive care units in hospitals in the capital Santiago, which has about 8 million inhabitants.

“In the coming weeks we know that we will face the most difficult times and the greatest health challenges in decades in our country,” said Piñera in a televised speech.

Piñera’s statement marked a turning point in government policy since the end of April, when he announced a much-criticized plan for Chileans to return to work and foreseeing the gradual reopening of schools and shopping centers.

The total number of confirmed cases of the virus has doubled so far in May to 31,721, according to official data.

Chile was forced to back down on a plan to issue Covid-19 “release certificates” after the World Health Organization warns that there is no scientific evidence that immunity is acquired after contracting the disease.

See too:

Coronavirus through the air: the spread of covid-19 across the Middle East

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

