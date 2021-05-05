Chile sells social bonds to finance fight against pandemic

hello.com

Daily horoscope: what are the stars in store for you this Wednesday, May 5?

We started on a Wednesday in which the rhythm is marked by astral movements. Above all, the powerful connection established between Jupiter and Uranus, which suggests that fortune is going to be on our side. ARIES (March 21 – April 20) It is always said of the Aries that you are people with determination and a lot of confidence in yourself. The truth is that you are not associated with people who are overwhelmed by a glass of water or who are intimidated by great challenges. In you, security goes hand in hand with independence. Even so, it cannot be said that you do not have responsibilities that you continue to assume in an extraordinary way. This Wednesday the cosmos will give you an idea of ​​what you should do to make everything change. TAURUS (April 21 – May 21) I remember a song that said that when the saints arrive, we will find ourselves among them. And what it really means is that we all like a good project. It is logical, right? Unless we don’t know if they are really saints. Is there any way to find out? Do they have a different card? We have to trust many things. Do not remove the hand of someone who only wants to support you. GEMINI (May 22 – June 22) Only you are capable of making dreams come true. The truth is that we could list a lot of great things that you have done, and all without having apa. It may not be normal to try to convince you otherwise, but my job is also to remind you that you are a person who can make mistakes. Like the rest, you fall, stumble, and get back up. This Wednesday, dare to say the word ‘no’ and try to rest from everything around you. CANCER (June 23 – July 23) That a guarded pot never comes to a boil is false, and surely more than one scientist could assure it. However, the real reason why this type of statement still haunts us is because a pot does not change its rhythm, but what does change is our attention. This Wednesday, if you want things to go faster, just focus on other things. In this way, you will be able to reduce the possibilities. LEO (July 24 – August 23) Many experts agree that if we work hard and train with dedication, we will become stronger. As if we repeat one thing over and over again, each time we will be closer to perfection. If we eat more, we will be hungrier, and if we see the bad side of everything, we will only focus on the negative. It is the whiting that bites its tail. And I don’t have to remind you that everyone has what they have earned. The connection that is established today between Jupiter and Uranus suggests that you reconsider how you spend all your time and effort. In being angry or positive things? This Wednesday try to do the right thing and you will soon see the results. VIRGO (August 24 – September 23) We are assured that lightning cannot strike the same place twice. However, surely if we get to it, we will find some other case of these that are repeated once in a lifetime. But, precisely, having to dive so much is a demonstration that it is not the usual thing. In the same category we could include the lottery: the normal thing is not that it touches you twice. Even so, that does not mean that the stars are not on our side. Since today Jupiter and Uranus establish a powerful connection, if you have the opportunity to harbor fortune, do not throw it away. LIBRA (September 24 – October 23) Our brains are amazing. It fascinates me to think about everything that he retains and also about everything that he forgets. But, of course, the latter we will never be aware of. At least not fully. What is unknown cannot be turned against us. Maybe your memory is in trouble because you are trying to forget something. However, the risk of trying to quiet your mind is that, later on, you may need it. The connection between Jupiter and Neptune will give you a hand when it comes to leaving the pain behind and moving forward. SCORPIO (October 24 – November 22) Our planet is not the same. It has changed a lot in the last century. Technology has come to change our lives in a radical way. We no longer know how to live without it, and it has even entered areas we would never imagine. Although all this seems to be progressing at a dizzying pace and we are static, the truth is that we are also progressing. The connection that has been established between Jupiter and Uranus suggests that you should change your mind about something that was previously unthinkable. SAGITTARIUS (November 23 – December 21) Since this Wednesday your ruling planet, Jupiter, connects in a surprising way with Uranus today, you will have as much magic as Harry Potter. You can see the magic. Are you telling me that magicians don’t exist? The truth is that what I am clear about is that both you and I can do things as magical as they can. The only thing that happens is that we are not aware of it. Today the cosmos gives you a kind of magic wand with which you can revolutionize a situation that was uncomfortable for you. CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 20) Every decision has a good side and a bad side. Any. Even the most basic ones like choosing a breakfast of cookies or cereals. Imagine that every time you had to choose one or the other, you weighed all the possibilities … Not all, but if you have some in mind, surely you could refine your search. Now, if you have to eat breakfast super fast, you probably don’t even care what you have for breakfast. This Wednesday, if you are fast, you will not miss a great opportunity. AQUARIUS (January 21 – February 19) As soon as we spend a few years on Earth, we realize that we cannot go back in time. Although there has been much speculation about this possibility, even in the literature, the truth is that it is impossible. And, if you can, what would be the reason? We really don’t ask much about it because we don’t want to be taken for fools. Perhaps, soon, we will not be able to count on a machine that allows us to travel in time, but what we can do is change our perception of the past. Now that your ruling planet connects to Jupiter, it looks like there is going to be a big shift in your Wednesday. PISCES (February 20 – March 20) All witnesses who give their version of something in a trial, have to say that they swear to tell the whole truth. But I’ve always wondered how they can take that seriously. I thought that life was a long way to discover that truth. This Wednesday, if you have an incomplete truth, do not rush to draw your own conclusions. As soon as Jupiter and Uranus are on the same line, they will give you a dose of inspiration to understand everything better. If you want more information, you can consult in our Horoscope section, the daily predictions of Oscar Cainer, the monthly predictions of Vicente Cassanya and the Chinese horoscope, as well as the compatibilities of each sign of the Zodiac. And you will also be able to know the astral charts of some of the most famous people in the world.