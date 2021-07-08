Chile relaxes restrictions on vaccinated people due to rapid drop in cases

(Bloomberg) – Chile will ease restrictions against the coronavirus for residents who have completed their vaccination process thanks to a decrease in the number of new cases and as the government expands one of the fastest vaccination programs in the world.

As of July 15, the capacity guidelines for establishments such as gyms and restaurants in areas that are not in quarantine will be relaxed for people who have received two doses, according to a government statement released Thursday. The night curfew will be shortened depending on the level of incidence of infections and vaccination progress, and schools will be able to open to teach face-to-face classes even in neighborhoods under strict quarantine.

Chile is making progress in controlling an outbreak that collapsed hospitals and led authorities to temporarily reimpose a quarantine throughout the city of Santiago. Cases have been reduced by 39% in the last 14 days and the Ministry of Health expanded the vaccination program to include adolescents. However, deaths have declined more slowly and the government has said that the delta variant of the virus is of great concern.

The objective of the change is “to adapt it to the new realities and to better reconcile the protection of health and life with higher levels of freedom and mobility of people and greater opportunities for operation and development for institutions and enterprises,” said President Sebastián. Piñera during a televised press conference.

The South American nation has administered two doses of vaccines to more than 57% of its population, according to the Bloomberg vaccine tracker. That rate is much higher than that of neighbors like Brazil and Argentina, and also of richer countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom.

Testing and tracking of the virus will be strengthened, and police inspections will be toughened to take strong measures against social events that violate capacity guidelines, according to the statement. Detection will be increased at Chile’s international borders, which are closed to tourists but open to citizens and residents.

Coalition pressure

Last month, the Chilean Congress extended the state of emergency until September. The measure gives authorities the power to close borders and declare quarantines and night curfews to help slow the spread of the virus.

The Piñera Administration has faced criticism from the medical community for relaxing restrictions too quickly, first in late 2020 and then in May. In both cases, after the easing of restrictions on mobility and trade, there was an increase in the number of cases. However, members of his coalition have demanded a rollback in the measures.

Chile is far from the only country struggling to curb the pandemic during the southern hemisphere winter. Colombia surpassed 100,000 deaths amid a slow rollout of vaccines and social unrest, while Brazil reported a record daily case count on June 23.

In Chile, waves of the virus have led to increased scrutiny of the vaccine from Sinovac Biotech Ltd., which accounts for the majority of vaccines in the country. Health Ministry authorities have said it is safe and effective, and studies are underway to determine the possible need for a third dose.

In his statements on Thursday, Piñera reiterated that Chile has already assured third doses of vaccines if they are considered necessary.

